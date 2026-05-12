Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,424,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 7,206 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,661.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $643.36 and a 12 month high of $1,663.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,269.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,108.40.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,192 shares of company stock valued at $120,720,004. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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