Pier Capital LLC Trims Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Pier Capital LLC cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $163,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,902,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $209.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Key Headlines Impacting BWX Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT announced awards totaling more than $1.4 billion for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program — a material contract influx that strengthens near‑ and mid‑term backlog and cash visibility for its naval reactor business. BWXT Announces $1.4 Billion in Contracts for Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

BWXT announced awards totaling more than $1.4 billion for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program — a material contract influx that strengthens near‑ and mid‑term backlog and cash visibility for its naval reactor business. Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results beat estimates — revenue $860.2M (up ~26% YoY) and EPS topped consensus; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.60–$4.75, supporting growth expectations and validating the company’s positioning in defense/nuclear markets. BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Reports Q1 2026 Results

Q1 2026 results beat estimates — revenue $860.2M (up ~26% YoY) and EPS topped consensus; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.60–$4.75, supporting growth expectations and validating the company’s positioning in defense/nuclear markets. Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its FY2026 EPS estimate modestly (from $4.61 to $4.68), signaling some analyst confidence in the company’s full‑year outlook despite mixed quarterly tweaks. MarketBeat BWXT Coverage

Northland raised its FY2026 EPS estimate modestly (from $4.61 to $4.68), signaling some analyst confidence in the company’s full‑year outlook despite mixed quarterly tweaks. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage and investor calls highlighted “surging nuclear momentum,” a positive narrative that can support multiple multiple expansion over time but is commentary rather than new financial data. BWX Technologies’ Call Highlights Surging Nuclear Momentum

Press coverage and investor calls highlighted “surging nuclear momentum,” a positive narrative that can support multiple multiple expansion over time but is commentary rather than new financial data. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities trimmed several near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q2, Q3, Q4 2026) and slightly cut FY2027 EPS (from $5.16 to $5.11). Those downward estimate revisions, while modest, likely contributed to today’s selling pressure as investors digest pacing and timing risk. MarketBeat BWXT Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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