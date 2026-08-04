Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 500.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.11 and a beta of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $214.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.Diamondback Energy's revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 511.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $1,406,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,228,179.50. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,640,370.50. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,691 shares of company stock worth $21,622,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Diamondback reported adjusted earnings of $6.48 per share , exceeding estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.08 and more than doubling the $2.67 recorded a year earlier. Revenue rose 51.2% year over year to $5.56 billion , also beating Wall Street expectations. Diamondback Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Diamondback reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.08 and more than doubling the $2.67 recorded a year earlier. Revenue rose 51.2% year over year to , also beating Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 production outlook without increasing capital spending, a combination that could support stronger operating leverage and free cash flow. William Blair analyst Neal Dingmann reiterated a Buy rating, citing the higher production forecast and cash-generation potential. Diamondback Energy Buy Rating

The company raised its 2026 production outlook without increasing capital spending, a combination that could support stronger operating leverage and free cash flow. William Blair analyst Neal Dingmann reiterated a rating, citing the higher production forecast and cash-generation potential. Positive Sentiment: Management attributed the earnings improvement partly to higher oil prices, while the company’s quarterly financial and operating release provided additional detail on production and results. Diamondback Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Management attributed the earnings improvement partly to higher oil prices, while the company’s quarterly financial and operating release provided additional detail on production and results. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings and guidance beats, the stock’s valuation remains a consideration, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 230. Investors may also be taking profits after the shares approached their 12-month high.

Despite the earnings and guidance beats, the stock’s valuation remains a consideration, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 230. Investors may also be taking profits after the shares approached their 12-month high. Negative Sentiment: The results benefited from elevated oil prices, including a geopolitical premium tied to the Iran conflict. Any decline in crude prices or easing of geopolitical risk could reduce earnings expectations and pressure FANG’s outlook.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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