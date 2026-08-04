Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 779.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Vistra were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vistra by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,199 shares of the company's stock worth $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 86,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $746,729,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Vistra by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $29,875,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 188,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.41. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $229.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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