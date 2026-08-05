Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 21,744 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 21,744 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,177,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,959,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,950,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,945,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $922,728,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,033,310 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,243,630,000 after purchasing an additional 516,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $286.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

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Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $308.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.17 and a 200 day moving average of $240.85. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $320.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $12.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.11 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $44.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 5.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is 19.92%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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