Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,246 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $449.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $239.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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