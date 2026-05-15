Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,419 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,778 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.31% of FormFactor worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 547.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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FormFactor Stock Down 1.0%

FORM opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $230,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,705.56. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,442,469.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,418,441.80. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock worth $4,968,350 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital set a $64.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $118.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.45.

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About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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