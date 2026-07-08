Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Invests $2.09 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,725 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix signed licensing deals with multiple digital publishers, including BuzzFeed, Condé Nast, Hearst, People Inc., Tastemade and Penske Media brands, to add short-form videos to its homepage. The move suggests Netflix is trying to boost engagement, diversify its content mix, and compete more directly for viewing time against YouTube. Article title

Netflix signed licensing deals with multiple digital publishers, including BuzzFeed, Condé Nast, Hearst, People Inc., Tastemade and Penske Media brands, to add short-form videos to its homepage. The move suggests Netflix is trying to boost engagement, diversify its content mix, and compete more directly for viewing time against YouTube. Positive Sentiment: Reports also say Netflix is interested in bidding for U.S. broadcast rights to the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups, a potentially high-profile sports move that could improve subscriber growth, brand reach, and ad sales if it wins part of the package. Article title

Reports also say Netflix is interested in bidding for U.S. broadcast rights to the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups, a potentially high-profile sports move that could improve subscriber growth, brand reach, and ad sales if it wins part of the package. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Netflix as undervalued after its pullback, pointing to strong free cash flow, raised cash flow guidance, and growth initiatives such as ad-supported tiers, gaming, and live programming. Article title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Netflix as undervalued after its pullback, pointing to strong free cash flow, raised cash flow guidance, and growth initiatives such as ad-supported tiers, gaming, and live programming. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continued to frame Netflix as a stock with mixed near-term technical and valuation signals, including references to “death cross” resistance and a soft recent trend, but without a major new fundamental negative. Article title

Analysts and market commentators continued to frame Netflix as a stock with mixed near-term technical and valuation signals, including references to “death cross” resistance and a soft recent trend, but without a major new fundamental negative. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage flagged an engagement problem, including concerns that viewers are dropping off after early seasons of big shows and that Netflix faces structural pressure from shorter-form “microdramas” and changing viewing habits. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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