Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,327 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,010 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.33% of Planet Fitness worth $19,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,050. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang.

Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Rosen investor notice

Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Levi & Korsinsky lawsuit notice

The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld lawsuit announcement

Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Negative Sentiment: The expanding number of law-firm solicitations increases reputational and litigation uncertainty for PLNT. Potential financial damages, legal expenses, and continued investor scrutiny could weigh on the stock even though Planet Fitness is guiding to approximately $3.19 in 2026 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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