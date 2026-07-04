Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $539.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $497.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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