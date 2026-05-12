Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Free Report) by 188,201.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,452 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 781,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Plug Power worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Plug Power by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068,713 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,663,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,010,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,027,081 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.03.

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Plug Power Trading Up 12.8%

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plug Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 229.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Further Reading

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