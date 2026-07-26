PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,439 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 118,850 shares of company stock worth $3,908,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HPE opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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