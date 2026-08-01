PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 541.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,169,000 after buying an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,034 shares of the company's stock worth $224,377,000 after acquiring an additional 325,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company's stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 19.14%.The firm had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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