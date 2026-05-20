PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $471.61 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,110 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $471,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after buying an additional 768,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $289,353,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3%

MA stock opened at $499.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

View Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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