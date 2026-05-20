Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 price target , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Article Title

Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Article Title

Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Article Title

Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Negative Sentiment: Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Article Title

Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent pullbacks tied to weaker guidance and investor skepticism, which continues to weigh on the stock despite solid underlying fundamentals. Article Title

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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