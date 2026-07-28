Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Fabrinet $FN

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,685 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,372,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,843 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $643.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.9%

FN opened at $471.75 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $575.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.35. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $748.89. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business's revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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