Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,103,142 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185,496 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,103,142 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 6.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Oracle worth $1,400,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Trading Down 8.6%

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 62.74%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong.

Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue.

The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Article Title

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow.

Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Oracle warned that gross margins may step down as it ramps data-center buildout, adding to worries that strong AI growth may come with lower near-term profitability.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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