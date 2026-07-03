Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,038 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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