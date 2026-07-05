Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,027 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,830. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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