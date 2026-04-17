Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 77,793 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,518 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $294.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.29.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $249.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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