Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRDN. Valiant Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,085,000 after buying an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,729 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,056,240 shares of the company's stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,102 shares of the company's stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,054,636 shares of the company's stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get GRDN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRDN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of $336.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guardian Pharmacy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guardian Pharmacy Services wasn't on the list.

While Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here