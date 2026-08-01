Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 817,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 780,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 463,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 195,947 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.50.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $128.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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