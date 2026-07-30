Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,269 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,673 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,369. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innovative medicines delivered strong growth. Teva said its key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in second-quarter revenue. The company raised its 2026 outlook for all three key brands, supporting its strategy of shifting beyond lower-margin generics. Teva Delivers Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Teva said its key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in second-quarter revenue. The company raised its 2026 outlook for all three key brands, supporting its strategy of shifting beyond lower-margin generics. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY momentum was particularly encouraging. U.S. sales of the long-acting schizophrenia treatment reached a record $77 million, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million-$290 million from $250 million-$280 million previously. UZEDY Record Q2 Net Sales and Outlook

U.S. sales of the long-acting schizophrenia treatment reached a record $77 million, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million-$290 million from $250 million-$280 million previously. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance exceeded expectations. Teva forecast 2026 revenue of $16.5 billion-$16.9 billion, broadly aligned with the $16.7 billion consensus but described by investors as better than expected. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 from $42 and maintained an Overweight rating. Teva Stock Rises After Earnings

Teva forecast 2026 revenue of $16.5 billion-$16.9 billion, broadly aligned with the $16.7 billion consensus but described by investors as better than expected. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 from $42 and maintained an Overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity reflected increased bullish interest. Traders purchased 23,688 call options, approximately 136% above typical daily call volume. This may amplify short-term momentum, but it is not a fundamental indicator of business performance.

Traders purchased 23,688 call options, approximately 136% above typical daily call volume. This may amplify short-term momentum, but it is not a fundamental indicator of business performance. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly profitability fell short. Teva reported second-quarter EPS of $0.02, below the $0.08 consensus and down from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue of $4.14 billion exceeded estimates of $4.02 billion but declined roughly 1% year over year, primarily because of weaker generics revenue. Teva Quarterly Earnings Report

Teva reported second-quarter EPS of $0.02, below the $0.08 consensus and down from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue of $4.14 billion exceeded estimates of $4.02 billion but declined roughly 1% year over year, primarily because of weaker generics revenue. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance was below Wall Street expectations. Teva projected 2026 EPS of $1.91-$2.11 versus the $2.17 consensus, creating a counterweight to the improved revenue outlook and strong branded-drug performance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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