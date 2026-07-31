Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,802 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $87,502.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,856.60. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 397,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,875,594.24. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock valued at $496,879,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $298.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $298.23. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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