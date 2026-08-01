Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $822,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Postal Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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