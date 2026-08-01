Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,537 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 821,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,399 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,292 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at $269,017.20. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $35.90 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $455.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.08 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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