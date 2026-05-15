Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 167,504 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,134,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 167,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,654,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $144,337,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Autonomous Res cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $299.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $299.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Article Title

JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Article Title

JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Article Title

JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Article Title

DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Article Title

CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent fund-flow reporting showed Smead Capital Management reduced its JPM position, which may reinforce some caution around the shares, even if the impact is limited. Article Title

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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