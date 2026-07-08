Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 22,566 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 161.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,570 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $3,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -311.45, a PEG ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.Zscaler's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $397,748.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,587. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. HC Wainwright raised Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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