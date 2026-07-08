Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 25.9% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Celestica by 33.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Celestica Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CLS opened at $345.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.43 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD lifted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

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Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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