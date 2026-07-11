Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,748 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,057,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Sandisk and said it expects a strong earnings beat, citing favorable NAND pricing trends and improving fundamentals ahead of the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target on Sandisk and said it expects a strong earnings beat, citing favorable NAND pricing trends and improving fundamentals ahead of the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk and other memory stocks rebounded after a Samsung-led sector selloff, as investors rotated back into the group on hopes that demand remains strong. Article Title

Sandisk and other memory stocks rebounded after a Samsung-led sector selloff, as investors rotated back into the group on hopes that demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Meta signed a multi-year NAND flash supply deal with Sandisk added to optimism around AI infrastructure demand and long-term storage sales. Article Title

Reports that Meta signed a multi-year NAND flash supply deal with Sandisk added to optimism around AI infrastructure demand and long-term storage sales. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on August 5, followed by an Investor Day on August 13, which keeps a near-term catalyst in focus. Article Title

Sandisk announced it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on August 5, followed by an Investor Day on August 13, which keeps a near-term catalyst in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk is being highlighted in broader market coverage and stock-mover lists, reflecting elevated trading interest rather than a single company-specific development. Article Title

Sandisk is being highlighted in broader market coverage and stock-mover lists, reflecting elevated trading interest rather than a single company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that investors may be pricing in too much AI-memory optimism, with concerns that storage demand could be peaking after the recent rally. Article Title

Some commentary warned that investors may be pricing in too much AI-memory optimism, with concerns that storage demand could be peaking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A separate article argued that investors didn’t need Sandisk to benefit from the AI wave, suggesting some capital could rotate into broader semiconductor ETFs instead of the stock. Article Title

Sandisk Trading Up 3.1%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,915.92 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,726.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $996.55. The company has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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