Private Client Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Private Client Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $34,366,397. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.6%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,775.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $655.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,816.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,599.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 8.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2,057.86.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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