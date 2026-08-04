Private Client Services LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in PTC Inc. $PTC

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,753 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 41.67%.The company had revenue of $600.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here