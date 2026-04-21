Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MA opened at $516.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $662.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here