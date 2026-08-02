Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,479 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealthquest Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating and set a $149.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.71%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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