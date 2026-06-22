Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,401 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 182.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 115,813 shares of the company's stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company's stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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