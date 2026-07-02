Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Reduced by Cane Capital Partners LLC

Cane Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,537 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.1% of Cane Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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