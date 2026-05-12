Proem Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Proem Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 74,982 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.3% of Proem Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Proem Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 7,439 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ORCL opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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