Proem Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Proem Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health comprises approximately 0.2% of Proem Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC's holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $283,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,981,040. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 204,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,706 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

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Key Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE HIMS opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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