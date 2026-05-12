Proem Advisors LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Micron Technology makes up about 0.3% of Proem Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $478.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $795.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $896.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.05.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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