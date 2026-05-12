Proem Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,094 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Bloom Energy comprises 0.4% of Proem Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $284.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5,687.46 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $302.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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