Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 34,796 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prologis worth $161,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.17. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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