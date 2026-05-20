ProShare Advisors LLC Has $106.77 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,024 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $499.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Key Mastercard News

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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