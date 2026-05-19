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ProShare Advisors LLC Has $166.17 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC increased its Starbucks stake by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, ending with 1.97 million shares valued at about $166.17 million.
  • Starbucks reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.50 versus $0.44 expected and revenue of $9.53 billion, up 8.8% year over year. The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.25 to 2.45.
  • The company is in the middle of a broader restructuring, including hundreds of corporate job cuts and office closures, while analysts remain generally constructive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.48.
  • Five stocks we like better than Starbucks.

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973,291 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 551,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Starbucks worth $166,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after acquiring an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,149,756,000 after purchasing an additional 832,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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