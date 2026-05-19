ProShare Advisors LLC Has $183.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,347 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 82,907 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Lowe's Companies worth $183,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.19 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.33 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.76.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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