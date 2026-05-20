ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 129,603 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,698 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 129,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $104,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $294.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $306.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.39 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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