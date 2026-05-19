ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 325,895 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,215 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 325,895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $238,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $224.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.25.

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Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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