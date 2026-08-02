Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) makes up 6.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Super Group has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.75 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $329,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,080,066.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 104,201 shares of company stock worth $1,409,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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