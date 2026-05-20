Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 972.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 price target , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Article Title

Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Article Title

Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Article Title

Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Negative Sentiment: Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Article Title

Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent pullbacks tied to weaker guidance and investor skepticism, which continues to weigh on the stock despite solid underlying fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here