Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,829 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $45,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8%

TSM stock opened at $404.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $184.61 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth.

A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth. Positive Sentiment: TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock.

TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects.

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more.

Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis warns that TSMC has become a crowded “no-brainer” trade, meaning any slowdown in AI capital spending, supply strains, or geopolitical shifts could trigger profit-taking and an unwind in the shares. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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