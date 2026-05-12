Provident Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.59 Million in Accenture PLC $ACN

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,383 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. Accenture accounts for 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,223,839,000 after buying an additional 4,984,930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $311,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $268,578,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 85.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $503,544,000 after acquiring an additional 943,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $172.41 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $172.22 and a 52-week high of $325.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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